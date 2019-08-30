Bomber attack kills 3 separatists in Aden: security

ADEN: A bomber on a motorcycle killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday on the outskirts of the Yemeni city of Aden, the site of a surge of violence that had complicated the near five-year-old war and undermined peace efforts.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault on the patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces — who were once their allies in the broader war — for control of the city.

The separatists and the government are both part of a coalition battling the Ansar Allah movement, which took over most of Yemen’s cities in 2014.

But the separatists broke with the government this month, accused it of ties to fighters and seized its temporary base of Aden on August 10.

The rift has exposed deep rifts in the coalition and the alliance’s second-biggest backer, funds and arms Security Belt and other southern separatist forces.

The suicide bomber struck in Aden’s northern Dar Saad neighbourhood a day after air strikes were carried against government forces in southern Yemen.

Yemen’s government has condemned the strikes which it said had killed and wounded more than 300 of its forces and a number of civilians.

Other parts of Aden were largely quiet on Friday after days of heavy fighting, with shops, restaurants and bakeries reopening and people attending Friday prayers.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Ansar Allah who ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government from power in the capital Sanaa. Divisions have spread in a war which is widely seen as a proxy conflict.

“The recent escalation of violence in Aden is a clear indication that once more, political and military interests are overriding the well-being and safety of the Yemeni people,” Jason Lee, Acting Country Director of Save the Children in Yemen, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Swedish foreign minister is set to visit the Gulf region in a bid to shore up support for a political settlement in Yemen, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Margot Wallstrom will visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Jordan from August 31 to September 4 for meetings with her counterparts as well as representatives for Yemen’s government and the UN, a statement read.

Sweden in December hosted UN-sponsored talks between Yemen’ government and Ansar Allah fighters, resulting in an agreement on withdrawal of forces, a truce and prisoner exchange that has not been fully implemented.

“We stood host and contributed in different ways, and I think we have a great deal of trust with the parties and we feel that it is our responsibility to try to ensure that this agreement is implemented,” Wallstrom told Swedish Radio news ahead of the visit.

Sweden also planned to host a meeting on Yemen on the sidelines of the upcoming UN

General Assembly in New York next month. — AFP

