Boeing unveils order for 737 MAX, shares jump

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co unveiled a new order for its 737 MAX on Friday, pushing its shares up 6 per cent as it renews efforts to recapture investor confidence following a two-year safety crisis.
The deal to sell 24 of the 737-8 model to a backer of Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines comes after Reuters reported it was poised to win another, much larger deal with Southwest Airlines.
Shares in Boeing rose 6.2 per cent to $267.86.
Boeing has been trying to rebuild its image with passengers and airlines following the nearly two-year grounding of the MAX after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
This week marked the second anniversary of the second accident, with a final investigative report expected any day.
Boeing said Miami-based private equity firm 777 Partners, which has a stake in Flair Airlines, agreed to buy 24 737-8 airplanes with an option to purchase a further 60. — AFP

