Boeing 737 MAX shuts off engine in flight, lands safely

NEW YORK: Just months after Boeing’s 737 MAX jet was given the green light to fly again, one of the jets experienced apparent mechanical problems shortly before landing on Friday.

Pilots switched off an engine on a flight from Miami to Newark, the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

American Airlines said the plane experienced a possible mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power on Friday afternoon, with no injuries to passengers or crew reported, the airline said.

Boeing said only that the firm was aware of the incident and that American Airlines could give further information. The 737 MAX was grounded following two crashes that killed 346 people.

new software

In both crashes, a sensor provided incorrect data to the software, prompting the nose to dive. Pilots were unable to override the automatic settings. The new version of the software is to be fed data from two sensors.

There is no indication that the incident on Friday was linked to the same issue.

The model was certified to fly again in the US in November, with the requirement planes be fitted with new software for their flight control computer. — dpa