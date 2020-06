The body of an Omani man who went missing on Saturday after his vehicle was swept away during a failed attempt to cross Wadi Dhahboun in the Wilayat of Thumrait, has been recovered on Tuesday, Royal Oman Police has said.

A water rescue team from the Directorate of Civil Defence and Ambulance and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) along with volunteers were involved in a relentless search and rescue operation that lasted for four days.