The dead body of a Vietnamese national who had been missing for days was found in Ras Nous area in the Niyabat of Hasik, Royal Oman Police announced.

The Police Command of Dhofar Governorate in cooperation with the water rescue team of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) and the Royal Air Force of Oman launched a search and rescue operation that lasted for four days since she went missing on the sea.