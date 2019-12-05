Body of Japanese doctor given to embassy in Kabul

KABUL: The body of Tetsu Nakamura, a prominent physician from Japan who was killed in an attack in Afghanistan, has been handed over to the Japanese embassy in Kabul.

Many Afghans have called on the government to provide Nakamura a state funeral and asked that the government start awarding an honorary prize in his name.

Nakamura, who headed the NGO Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS), was killed along with five other people when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province on Wednesday.

The spokesman for Nangarhar governor Attaullah Khogyani said that Nakamura’s body was first airlifted by military helicopter to Kabul on Wednesday evening and was later handed over to the embassy.

Following Nakamura’s death, many Afghans expressed guilt for the country being unable to protect the 73-year-old aid worker who dedicated his life towards the well-being of the war-torn country.

They posted Nakamura’s picture on social media with the words “forgive us.” And in a video now being shared by social media users, Nakamura

says “I have tried to make no enemies.” — dpa

