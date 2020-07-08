Board of Trustees of Vocational Colleges holds third meeting

Muscat: The Board of Trustees of vocational colleges and the Vocational College for Marine Sciences today held its third meeting of 2020. The meeting was chaired by Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardania, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Technical Education and Vocational Training.

It was attended by members of the board, who are 50:50 representatives of government departments and private sector establishments.

The meeting reviewed decisions taken during the second meeting of the board, including one to hold a workshop for the preparation of a strategic plan for vocational colleges 2020-2025 and a workshop on exchanging expertise in enhancing partnership with private sector establishments in the field of apprenticeship and training.

The meeting also looked into measures undertaken by vocational colleges in handling Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the promotion of the 2019-2020 third semester (trimester) students to the first semester of 2020-2021.

The board also elaborated on a proposal to set up a design section (to specialise in interior design) and an engineering section to specialise in water treatment. It also discussed the ratio of expat manpower undertaking these specializations, the most important jobs available for graduates (from these specialisations) and the need to find more national manpower specialised in these fields.

Other topics discussed by Board of Trustees include filling the current and future shortage in trained and qualified national manpower, increasing the percentage of Omanisation and generating new opportunities for employment of Omani youth.

The board also reviewed the mechanism of using distance or online learning platforms as options for vocational education amid circumstances posed by Covid-19 pandemic. –ONA