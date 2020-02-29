BMW, Audi owners more dangerous to pedestrians

Drivers of expensive cars like the BMW and Audi are least likely to stop for crossing pedestrians, according to a new study. Published in the Journal of Transport and Health, the study from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) found that people who drive fancier vehicles are less likely to share the road with other users and empathise less with pedestrians. Drivers on a whole aren’t all that great at stopping for pedestrians waiting at crosswalks: Of 461 cars that researchers examined, only 28 per cent yielded, the researchers said. But the cost of the car was a significant predictor of driver yielding, with the odds that they’ll stop decreasing by three per cent per $1,000 increase in the car’s value, they added.

