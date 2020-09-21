Blood donation campaign held in Nizwa

A blood donation campaign themed ‘Thank you … you saved a life’ was held in Nizwa Central Market last week.

The campaign was organised by the Nizwa club Rover and the Nizwa Healthy Lifestyle, in cooperation with Blood Bank in Nizwa Hospital, and sponsored by Halwa Al Saifi in Nizwa souq. It witnessed a large turnout of volunteers.

The campaign was conducted to support the Blood Bank in Nizwa Hospital which has a shortage of blood due to COVID-19.

All precautionary methods were taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Chairs were spaced out to keep everyone safe. All blood donors were subjected to blood pressure and sugar checks to ensure their safety before giving blood.

Mohammed al Busaidy, representing Halwa Al Saifi, said: “Supporting such humanitarian projects is a great pride and a must-do. In this way, we are helping our needy family and friends.”

Dr Zahir al Anqoudi, head of the Nizwa Healthy Lifestyle, said: “We were pleased with the high level of participation. It will help to save many lives.”

Amal al Riyami

@amal92alriyami