Blood donation camp in Salalah evokes good response

Salalah: With a shortage of blood reported due to the pandemic crisis, a campaign was organized recently to meet the demand of the blood donors.

The employees of Crowne Plaza Salalah Resort donated 38 units of blood at a special camp organized inside the hotel premises, in association with the Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

A total of 40 employees took part in the blood donation camp.

Manuel Levonian, general manager of the resort, thanked the staff members and the Sultan Qaboos Hospital for this generous cause.

“I am inspired by the support of our colleagues that came together to join the blood donation drive. This gesture shows how we help and care for others especially during the crisis time of the Covid-19 pandemic and also our commitment towards the IHG Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Morgan of Sultan Qaboos Hospital thanked the hotel for supporting the noble cause of blood donation and said, “This great initiative and partnership is very timely amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This will aim to spread awareness among the community on the importance of blood donation and how a drop of blood donated can be instrumental in saving a life.”