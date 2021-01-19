Blood donation call to help cover supply

Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), local and expatriate associations as well as linguistic and regional organisations have been exhorted to take part in the National Blood Donation Campaign that started on Sunday.

The supply of blood in hospitals is much lower than the required amount of around 5,000 units of blood per month.

The blood donation drive themed ‘Be the One’, began under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, at the Blood Banks Services Department. The campaign is aimed at fetching sufficient stock of blood units in the blood banks across the country.

“We are aiming to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of blood units in the country and to provide adequate, uninterrupted supply of the same which has been affected since COVID-19 started last year’’, said Dr Zainab bint Salim al Fanna al Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services Department.

“We need all individuals who meet the prerequisites for blood donation, institutions and NGOs and other regional as well as linguistic organisations to continue donating blood as the need for the blood is constant for many medical conditions’’, she added.

Explaining the prerequisites, Al Araimi said, “Any adult between 18-60 years of age, who is not suffering from any communicable diseases or not chronically ill, can visit the Department of Blood Services between 8 am and 5 pm to donate blood.

Donors can WhatsApp on 94555648 or call 24591255 and reserve their slot for donating blood.

