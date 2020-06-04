Blood Banks Services call for Covid-19 recoveries to donate plasma urgently

Muscat: The Blood Bank Services Department appeals to people who have recovered from Coronavirus (Covid-19) to donate plasma urgently from the following factions: O+ A +, B +, and AB +

This is due to the presence of a number of emergency cases that need immune plasma.

Who can donate blood plasma?

With reference to the convalescent plasma therapy (from people who have recovered from COVID-19), the Ministry of Health’s Department of Blood Banks Services explains who can be blood plasma donors.

In view of the increasing demand for the blood plasma in parallel to the increased COVID-19 confirmed cases, the department clarifies that specific eligibility requirements must be met before plasma donation including:

– The recovered person must be more than 14-days symptom-free and fully recovered from COVID-19.

– Has a prior laboratory confirmed negative result for a COVID-19 test.

– Recovered person must meet regular blood donation eligibility requirements (such as age from 18-60 years old, with no history of NCDs, etc)

– Women who have once been pregnant are not allowed to donate plasma.

One of the most significant challenges in this regard is dealing with residents who are non-Arabic/English speakers.

The Department of Blood Banks Services is seeking to reach a wider number of recoveries by contacting them directly or through social media platforms.