Blood bank urges healthy individuals to donate blood

Muscat: With the Covid-19 spreading rapidly and stringent measures to tackle the virus in place, the number of blood-donors has gone substantially low. The Central Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health has urged individuals to come forward and donate blood.

“We would like to intensify our call for blood donation to reinforce the existing stock of blood to meet emergencies and needs from various healthcare facilities in the country. This is especially important in the present circumstances of rapid spread of Covid-19,” a source at the Blood Services Department said.

The Department has been conducting various blood donation campaigns aimed at raising awareness on the importance of blood donation that help save lives of the injured, patients, or those who are undergoing surgery. After the Covid-19 outbreak, the department had to cancel a number of blood donation campaigns that would have sufficed its 48 percent of the stock.

Hence, in order to avoid any decrease in blood unit stocks, the department has coordinated with a number of military and voluntary teams to conduct urgent campaigns to attract a sufficient number of donors.

One can donate blood at the blood banks located across all the governorates at their respective referral hospitals, along with the Central Blood Bank in Bousher, which receives blood donors throughout the week.

The department has also taken following precautionary measures to ensure that the virus does not get transmitted:

A person who has travelled outside Oman can donate blood after 28 days after his/her arrival. Those who have contacted the infected person can donate blood after 28 days after the contact. Those who are infected are allowed to donate blood after three months of recovery.

“Please bear these three points in mind before visiting your nearby blood bank. And additionally, all those who have the symptoms of fever or respiratory infection need not visit blood bank nor should he or she take part in any blood donation campaigns during this period”, the source further said.