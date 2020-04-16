CORONAVIRUS Main 

Blood bank urges Covid-19 recovered patients to donate plasma

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Department of Blood Bank Services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) has appealed to Covid-19-recovered patients to initiate a plasma donation as a contribution to treating those infected with the virus.

The interested donors can contact the department via WhatsApp 94555648 or phone 24502324.

Recently, MOH and the Royal hospital performed successfully a procedure of convalescent plasma extraction and transfusion from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Many recovered patients donated their blood plasma according to the global blood banks’ standards and controls. Recovered donors were scrutinized in the MOH’s Central Blood Bank laboratories to take their plasma in order to be injected into the critically ill patients admitted to the Royal Hospital.

The clinical vital signs of patients are closely monitored to measure the effectiveness of this therapy.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5921 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Hong Kong leader shelves loathed extradition law

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hong Kong leader shelves loathed extradition law

Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

Three women arrested for blackmail, extortion: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Three women arrested for blackmail, extortion: ROP
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW