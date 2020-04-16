Blood bank urges Covid-19 recovered patients to donate plasma

Muscat: The Department of Blood Bank Services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) has appealed to Covid-19-recovered patients to initiate a plasma donation as a contribution to treating those infected with the virus.

The interested donors can contact the department via WhatsApp 94555648 or phone 24502324.

Recently, MOH and the Royal hospital performed successfully a procedure of convalescent plasma extraction and transfusion from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Many recovered patients donated their blood plasma according to the global blood banks’ standards and controls. Recovered donors were scrutinized in the MOH’s Central Blood Bank laboratories to take their plasma in order to be injected into the critically ill patients admitted to the Royal Hospital.

The clinical vital signs of patients are closely monitored to measure the effectiveness of this therapy.