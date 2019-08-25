Block 50 under technical tests

MUSCAT: The wells drilled by Masirah Oil Limited in Offshore Block 50 off Masirah Island are still in technical testing stage and require several operational tests before actual production starts, the Ministry of Oil and Gas said. The ministry said in a statement that the news circulated by local media on plan to start oil production from offshore Block No 50 off Masirah Island before the end of this year was quoted from a press release published by Singapore’s Rex (the largest shareholder of Masirah Oil Company Limited) on its website in 2014. The ministry urged not to circulate such news without consulting the ministry and verifying the official source of such news.

