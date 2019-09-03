Blast destroys several houses in Antwerp

BRUSSELS: Several people were injured and others trapped after an explosion in the Belgian port city of Antwerp on Tuesday, police said.

The blast affected three buildings in the district of Wilrijk, south of the city centre.

Two people have so far been rescued from the rubble, the fire brigade wrote on Twitter, adding that they were working on freeing a third. Sniffer dogs were being used to find missing people, Antwerp police tweeted.

One of the rescued was seriously injured, the Belga news agency reported.

The police had no immediate information on the cause of the incident, which occurred at around 12:20 pm (1020 GMT), but Antwerp mayor Bart de Wever tweeted that a “terrible gas explosion” had occurred.

Local media reported that three buildings had collapsed, while a police video shows a row of houses with a gaping hole.

— dpa

