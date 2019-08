Muscat: The Muscat-bound SalamAir flight (OV398) was hit by a bird hit on its way from Dhaka in Bangladesh.

According to the airline statement, the flight landed safely at Muscat International Airport and all passengers disembarked safely.

The airline hinted at the possibility of delay or cancellation of some flights due to this incident.

SalamAir said it is committed to safety, quality and security across all its operations.