Biogas-to-power technology set to make Oman debut

Green energy: Oman LNG, Mazoon Dairy and Ejaad Partner join hands to support the development of the first-of-its-kind generator at Buraimi site



BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, DEC 2

Oman LNG has signed a key agreement with Ejaad and Mazoon Dairy to support the development of the Sultanate’s first-of-its-kind Biogas to Power generator at Mazoon Dairy’s site in Al Sunainah in Buraimi Governorate.

This collaboration demonstrates the value of cross-industrial collaboration under Ejaad’s umbrella between the food sector (represented by Mazoon Dairy) and the energy sector (represented by Oman LNG) in the technology demonstration, localisation and innovation aspects.

In addition, the agreement will facilitate the deployment of biogas to power technology to demonstrate at large scale the feasibility of biogas to power for the first time in the Sultanate. Mazoon Dairy began working on the country’s first biogas plant last year.

The generator, supplied by Oman LNG, will assist in producing energy by utilising the biogas currently produced from organic waste at Mazoon Dairy and convert it to a sustainable green energy source yielding less environmental emissions.

Biogas is a renewable and clean, source of energy that promotes the sustainability of ecological systems and replenish their resources, contribute to social welfare, and alleviate pressures on fiscal management – which are key pillars of the Oman 2040 Vision.

Oman LNG will also appoint the right expertise for inspection of the delivered biogas generator at the port of delivery prior to the journey to Mazoon. Mazoon Dairy will install commission and operate the biogas to power generator to produce green energy for utilisation within its operations.

“As our country is blessed with an abundance of renewable energy, we continue to dedicate our efforts to deliver sustainable development to Oman and its people through clean energy sources for generations to come.

This partnership, with Mazoon Diary and Ejaad, also ties in well with our In-Country Value (ICV) efforts where we aim to transfer technology and expertise to boost the added value to our local economy,” commented Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG.

Ejaad, through this agreement, will facilitate and advice biogas research and development, a forward-looking step that supports future research with both local and international academia and industrial partners. This will enable Ejaad to provide knowledge management and capture learnings from this collaboration to benefit the wide Ejaad members.

Mohammed al Naseeb, Oman LNG’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Mazoon Dairy and Ejaad, where Oman LNG will bring Biogas to Power technology for the first time in Oman. Such support does not only showcase our robust in-country value efforts, but also reflects our on-going strive to capitalise on sustainable green energy solutions.”

Ahmed al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer of Mazoon Dairy, commented: “We are proud of our world-class facilities and the eco-friendly solutions strictly followed across functions, and delighted today to partner with Oman LNG and Ejaad to take the existing biogas plant to the next level of power efficiency. We are eager to display the utmost professionalism to enable safe installations and operation of the generator for a sustainable source of energy at Mazoon Dairy.”

