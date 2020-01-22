Main 

Bin Alawi takes part in World Economic Forum in Davos

Davos: HE Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minster Responsible for Foreign Affairs took part in the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

On the sideline of the World Economic Forum, Bin Alawi met with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on a tweet on Wednesday.

 

