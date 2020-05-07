Bin Alawi receives video call from President of ICRC
Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received on Thursday a video call from Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC).
He expressed thanks and appreciation for the cooperation and facilities provided by the Sultanate to the committee to provide humanitarian aid to Yemen, indicating that the committee seeks to provide assistance to other countries through its office in the Sultanate.