Bin Alawi receives credentials of Austrian Ambassador

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs on Sunday received a copy of credentials of Christian Bronmaier as resident, extraordinary ambassador of the

Republic of Austria to the Sultanate.

Bin Alawi welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in carrying out his new assignments, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Austria further progress and constructive

cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of both countries’ friendly peoples.

The two sides also touched on a range of regional and international issues of common concern.The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. –ONA