Main 

Bin Alawi receives credentials of Austrian Ambassador

Oman Observer

Muscat:  Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs on Sunday received a copy of credentials of Christian Bronmaier as resident, extraordinary ambassador of the
Republic of Austria to the Sultanate.

Bin Alawi welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in carrying out his new assignments, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Austria further progress and constructive
cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of both countries’ friendly peoples.

The two sides also touched on a range of regional and international issues of common concern.The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4432 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Subsidy scrapped for 10,000 major power consumers from today

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Subsidy scrapped for 10,000 major power consumers from today

Scan stamps, see Muscat airport

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scan stamps, see Muscat airport

SalamAir adds Chattogram to Bangladesh network

Oman Observer Comments Off on SalamAir adds Chattogram to Bangladesh network