Bilateral relations with UAE hailed

MUSCAT: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday received a written message from Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) in the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE), dealing with topics related to the legislative and oversight councils.

The message was handed over by Mohammed Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate when he was received by the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

During the meeting, Al Maawali praised the bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed aspects of cooperation in various levels.

The meeting also touched on a number of topics of interest to the two countries in various fields, particularly in legislative and oversight sides and means of promoting them to serve the joint interest of the two countries. — ONA

Related