Local Main 

Bilateral relations with UAE hailed

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday received a written message from Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) in the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE), dealing with topics related to the legislative and oversight councils.
The message was handed over by Mohammed Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate when he was received by the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.
During the meeting, Al Maawali praised the bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed aspects of cooperation in various levels.
The meeting also touched on a number of topics of interest to the two countries in various fields, particularly in legislative and oversight sides and means of promoting them to serve the joint interest of the two countries. — ONA

You May Also Like

ROP finds missing Omani girl

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP finds missing Omani girl

Aquatic Resources Law referred to State Council

Oman Observer Comments Off on Aquatic Resources Law referred to State Council

Phone numbers of two key hospitals in Muscat changed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Phone numbers of two key hospitals in Muscat changed