Bikers from GCC steal the show in Salalah

SALALAH, August 18 – The neighbours can’t remain unaffected when there is festivity in the neighbourhood. A group of bikers from the GCC countries proved this while making it to Salalah all the way from their respective countries and meeting finally in Salalah with their passion mates called Oman Road Riders and Nizwa Bikers. After covering almost 2,200 km of journey mixed with sweat and smiles, these bikers made it to the Jewel of Gulf, Salalah. They heaved a sigh of relief soon after entering into the Gate of Salalah, that is located very close to the place called Qairun Hariti.

Due to its location and condition, Qairun Hariti remains cool most of the year and during summer it becomes a point from where visitors start counting their pleasant days in Salalah during the monsoon season. The bikers admitted that they had an entirely different feeling of coolness as soon as they entered the Gate of Salalah and were happy to experience the nature’s beauty they had heard a lot. A total of 100 to 150 riders showcased their joy of being in Salalah during khareef and solidarity with Oman when the country is celebrating its 49th anniversary of the modern blessed Renaissance.

Out of these 150 bikers some 50 had come from the other GCC countries. Some chose to drive all through their countries while some shipped their bikes to Salalah and took part in group show organised by Oman Road Riders and Nizwa Bikers.