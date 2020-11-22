Biggest private super-specialty hospital set for Q1 2021 opening

MUSCAT, NOV 22 – Oman International Hospital (OIH), one of the Sultanate’s largest private-owned super-specialty hospitals, is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2021 in the capital city.

The project, backed by Oman Brunei Investment Company in association with Suhail Bahwan Group, will be managed by Idealmed GHS – part of IGHS, an integrated health group based in Coimbra, Portugal, which is a global healthcare hub. It will provide world class healthcare services and treatments to the people of Oman, said OIH in a statement.

Manuel Carvalho, COO of Oman International hospital said, “Oman International Hospital conveys warmest wishes and felicitations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on this great occasion.

The healthcare sector has always been a focus of the government, and this is evident in the country’s 9th Five Year Plan (2016-2020) which prioritises and emphasises the importance of the development of integrated medical services and further investment in medical training of human resources. The government has also encouraged the participation of the private sector in the healthcare sector in order to aid the country in reaching its healthcare goals.”

