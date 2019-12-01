Biggest innovation day concludes with exceptional industry hacks awarded

Concluding one of the country’s most exciting events that champion innovation, the winners of the National Bank of Oman (NBO) Innovation Day had been announced. For the Hackathon 24-hour competition the following winners were named: Team ‘Bank Up’ from the ‘Professional’ category for their Artificial Intelligence-powered product based on customer behaviour and transaction patterns, Team ‘eCar Deal’ from the ‘College Student’ category, who created a digital market place that allows car dealers to publish different models while being a one-stop-shop for consumers to purchase a new car, and Team ‘Zeno’ from the ‘School Student’ category for their project that aimed to inculcate a savings culture among young people by implementing small financial goals and systematic investments.

With the largest number of participants to date, after more than 600 registrations, the 2019 NBO Hackathon continued to provide the perfect opportunity for young people to put their skills and ideas to the test. Adding to the excitement, this year’s event also awarded three winners from the bank’s sixth internal innovation platform ‘ibtikar’, with ‘Branch2020’ being named the winning team.

In his speech, Chief Guest Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said, “I am proud to say that Oman’s banking sector is one of the most supportive of innovation and of supporting youth by investing in the future. The NBO Hackathon is a prime example of this. More than just a competition, it is an exercise in cooperation, learning, mentoring and practical education. It brings simple ideas to the limelight, fosters progressivism and change, and is sowing the seeds of Oman’s future generations. I would like to congratulate the participants on their hard work. What they have achieved in the last couple of days is remarkable and just by making it through the tough competition, they are all winners.”

“We’re thrilled to have concluded another NBO Hackathon, and heartily congratulate all the winners, and those from our ibtikar competition. The sheer energy and passion all the participants brought with them was nothing short of inspirational,” said Sayyid Wasfi bin Jamshid Al Said, Acting Chief Executive Officer of NBO.

The NBO Hackathon competition was divided into three sections; Professional, College and School. Following this year’s themes; Industry Collaborations, Livable Cities, and Easy Banking, eight teams in total pitched to a panel of distinguished judges and were evaluated based on three main criteria: business value, innovation and quality of idea presentation.

Related