Big boost for children with special needs

Muzna Al Fahdiyah –

The Centre of Early Intervention for Children with Disability will build its new headquarters and a distinguished centre. An agreement in this regard was signed on Thursday with Khimji Ramdas Construction Company to build the headquarters and a centre.

This is part of an integral part of the development of the associations which provide early intervention services for every child facing developmental challenges.

The building was designed by Muammar Design and Engineering Consultancy for free as a gift to the association, and will be the first centre of excellence in the Sultanate capable of providing comprehensive rehabilitation, disability and training services throughout the Sultanate.

Hrithik Khimji, Board Member of Khimji Ramdas, said: “We are delighted to support Centre of Early Intervention for Children with Disability to build their new centre of excellence. Our team of qualified engineers and construction experts are eager to make a meaningful contribution, in line with the association’s goals and aspirations to build a global resource centre that provides rehabilitation for children with special needs”.

Sabah al Bahlaniya, CEO of the association, said: “The association aims not only to treat children, but to enable them to reach utmost independence and inclusion in society, regardless of the challenges they face.

“We support their families by providing them with tools and training. We take care of their children and help them, as many people see the existing conditions and do not see any hope.”

“We seek to provide programmes which help children with disabilities achieve the highest levels of independence, self-reliance and social integration,” said Rahma al Musharrafiyah, Chairwoman of the Early Intervention Association. “We urge companies, individuals and society at large to support such initiatives through donations in all forms.”

The centre provides diagnostic, training and educational services to children with special needs from birth till the age of six to help the natural growth by accelerating kinetic, linguistic, developmental and social growth to integrate them with ordinary children to make benefit from the available services.