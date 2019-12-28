Bieber announces 2020 tour, ‘Yummy’ new single and album

Yummy! Justin Bieber is releasing a new single, a new album and going on tour.

“Yummy” is, in fact, the name of the Canadian-born pop star’s new single, due out January 3. It will be followed by a new album, as yet untitled, and a North American concert tour that will stop in at least 45 cities.

The tour opens on May 14 at Seattle’s Century Link Field and concludes on September 26 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford.

No ticket on-sale date has been announced for any of the tour dates, as of yet.

Prices have also not yet been announced.

This will be Bieber’s first concert trek since the summer of 2017, when he abruptly cancelled the remainder of his “Purpose World Tour.”

He explained that decision at the time in a post on his Instagram account, saying “taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

Before he called it to a halt, Bieber’s 2017 “Purpose” tour was earning an average ticket sales gross of $2.25 million per show, according to Poll star magazine

Bieber, now 25 and married, announced his 2020 tour, via video, on Christmas Eve. The video also found him promoting his upcoming ”Yummy” single” and a Bieber-fuelled documentary series, which will include — in his words — “all different stories.”

“As humans we are imperfect,” he noted in his video. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through. I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me.”

How that will impact he sound of his upcoming new album is unclear. But, in his video, Bieber said: “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. It’s music that I love the most out of anything I’ve done.” — dpa

