Bids invited for Salalah-Thumrait Truck road

Muscat: The Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership has invited local, international, specialized, and experienced companies to submit their qualifications requests for the Salalah-Thumrait Truck Road.

The project is developed by the Ministry of Transport along with Mwasalat through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Ministry of Transport seeks to exert more effort to achieve the aspirations set through its annual plans, that the transport sector becomes the second source of national income and that the Sultanate is among the top ten in logistical performance at the international level by the year 2040.
Mwasalat is a subsidiary of Asyad and has the responsibility of establishing a high quality, safe road and transport management systems that are designed to optimize the usage of the national road network, together with the development of private traffic and transport services.

 

