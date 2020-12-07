Bids from SMEs sought for restoration, maintenance of archaeological sites

Muscat: As part of its keenness to involve SMEs in the projects of restoration and maintenance of architectural heritage, the Ministry of Heritage and tourism has invited an Expression of Interest from establishments specialized in consultancy works and providing maintenance, restoration, surveying, structural analysis, project management, and producing and manufacturing heritage items services.

Interested establishments should provide the introductory portfolio of the establishment, including registration papers, details of the establishment’s activities, organizational and authorized signatories, details on experience, and previous achievements related to the proposed work, the establishment’s capital assets and other supporting documents.