Biden’s immigration policy takes heat as migrant levels soar

Paul HANDLEY

President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of a surge in migrants — including thousands of unaccompanied children — arriving at the US-Mexican border.

While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden’s critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.

On January 20, his first day in office, Biden scrapped several of Trump’s contentious immigration policies, including halting the new construction of a border wall and proposing legislation to create a citizenship pathway for the nearly 11 million people living illegally in the US.

At a bus terminal in the border town of Brownsville late on Sunday, a Guatemalan woman said she had crossed the border illegally after her husband, who already is in the US, told her things may be simpler under Biden.

“My husband told me to come at this time,” said Rubia Tabora, a 25-year-old mother of one.

“At home there are no jobs, no money.”

In February, the US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) arrested about 100,000 people at the southern border — including nearly 9,500 unaccompanied children — a 28-per cent jump over January.

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California, who leads his party in the House of Representatives, told reporters last week the “crisis at the border is spiralling out of control.”

“It’s entirely caused by the actions of this administration,” said McCarthy, who was planning a news conference later Monday in the Texas border town of El Paso.

Biden took office promising a more humane immigration policy, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president’s decisions are luring undocumented travellers.

In line with a pandemic-rooted policy adopted by Trump, who cracked down on immigration both legal and illegal as part of his “America First” doctrine, the Biden administration is deporting most of the undocumented people who arrive at the southern border.

But unlike Trump, Biden has opted against expelling minors who show up unaccompanied and are filling shelters set up to hold them, with limited capacity because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Biden administration over the weekend ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support an effort to temporarily house thousands of children who crossed the US-Mexico border alone.

While migrant adults and families continue to be sent back to Mexico when they are caught, unaccompanied children are being processed and get help resettling with US relatives.

— Reuters