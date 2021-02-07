Biden’s immense economic challenge: Putting 10 million people back to work

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden pushed for more fiscal support to address one of the greatest challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic — how to get millions of out-of-work Americans back on the job.

The labour market regained some minor ground in January when the economy added 49,000 jobs, according to a report released by the Labour Department.

But the report showed labour market growth is stalling, doing little to close the huge gap created by the pandemic.

“At that rate it’s going to take 10 years before we get to full employment’’, Biden said from the White House.

Roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost at the height of the pandemic have been recouped. But that still leaves a hole of about 10 million jobs, disproportionately ones held by women and minorities in low-wage roles.

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, pointed to a rise in long-term unemployment and the pandemic’s disproportionate effects on women and workers of colour, while stressing it is important to act soon.

“Today’s (employment) report is yet another reminder that our economy is still climbing out of a hole deeper than that of the Great Recession and needs additional relief’’, Bernstein said during a news briefing at the White House.

Here is a look at the people who may need the most help as the economy heals:

MINORITIES HIT HARDEST

As the economy reopened last year from widespread shutdowns, many office workers adjusted to working remotely and other industries called people back to their jobs.

But many Black, Hispanic and Asian workers who were overrepresented in the low-wage occupations most affected by the pandemic are still unemployed, such as servers, bartenders, cooks and housekeepers.

The overall unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 per cent in January. But within that rate are huge racial disparities — over 9 per cent of Black workers are unemployed, versus less than 6 per cent of white workers.

WOMEN PUSHED OUT

Before the pandemic, the share of women either working or looking for work was rising, thanks to a record-long economic expansion.

The crisis reversed those gains, in part because the closures of schools and child care centres left working mothers with a weaker support system.

Some 2.5 million women dropped out of the labour force during the pandemic, compared to 1.8 million men, according to data from the Labour Department.

Biden says he wants to help more women get back to work through policies that reopen schools safely and make childcare more affordable.

SECTOR BY SECTOR

Businesses that rely on travel or on people spending time close to each other indoors have rebounded the slowest. Many people who made their living by staffing kitchens, mixing drinks or cleaning hotel rooms are still out of work.

Employment in leisure and hospitality was down 23 per cent in January from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, more than any other industry.

Economists expect many of those jobs to return after coronavirus vaccines are distributed widely and consumers feel more comfortable spending money in restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues. But it’s not clear whether employment will return completely to previous levels. — Reuters

