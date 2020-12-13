Biden’s fractured foot is ‘healing as expected’

Joe Biden shouldn’t be limping for too much longer. Doctors said one of the small fractures Biden sustained while playing with his dog weeks ago was barely detectable. The other is “healing as expected” after the examination at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, the Biden transition team said in a statement. “Results were very encouraging,” said Dr Kevin O’Connor of GWMedical Faculty Associates. “No more extensive injury was identified.” Biden, 78, suffered the injury two weeks ago at his home in Delaware. He wore a protective boot for several days and is now walking with a limp. — dpa

The injury is not expected to stop the president-elect from making a planned campaign trip on Tuesday to Georgia, where he will rally support for Democratic Senate candidates the Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. — dpa

