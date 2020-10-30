Biden’s clean-energy ‘revolution’ faces challenge to match fossil-fuel jobs

VALERIE VOLCOVICI & LAURA SANICOLA

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, seeking to allay concerns that his plan to fight climate change would harm the economy, has promised a “clean energy revolution that creates millions of unionised middle-class jobs” if he’s elected.

That vision, however, would require policy makers and clean-energy companies to overcome some major challenges in replacing the number and quality of fossil-fuel jobs that could be lost in a transition away from coal and oil.

Union representation, pay and benefits in the fast-growing wind and solar power industries at the centre of a clean energy transition lag those in oil, gas and coal, according to data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, academic studies and interviews with labour experts and industry officials.

Solar and wind energy installations, once built, also tend to require fewer workers to run than oil and gas infrastructure. And both industries rely heavily on imported components to keep costs down, potentially limiting their US job creation.

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan envisions a massive shift to cleaner energy sources such as solar and wind over the next three decades. It would also aim to create jobs across a variety of other sectors, including construction, power transmission and electric vehicle manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

The Biden campaign acknowledges the prospect of short-term economic pain as the nation builds a cleaner energy infrastructure. “There is no doubt we will suffer some job loss because of this transition, but there will be opportunity,” said Lonny Stephenson, a member of Biden’s transition team and president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers, a labour union. Biden campaign spokesman Matt Hill said the candidate would work with labour leaders to “ensure that clean energy investments are creating jobs with the opportunity to join a union across all energy sectors.”

If elected, Biden plans to issue executive orders to boost demand for US-made products and push legislation to help workers unionise, his campaign said. His plan also calls for retraining and other support for traditional energy workers caught up in the transition. President Donald Trump, throughout his campaign, has called Biden’s focus on climate change a recipe for economic devastation. “Biden’s ‘clean energy’ plan is nothing more than him risking millions of American jobs,” said campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager. Selling clean-energy as an economic boon is critical to gaining union support in fossil-fuel sectors, said Jason Walsh, president of the Blue Green Alliance, an association of labour unions and environmental groups, which supports Biden.

“Labour will only fully endorse this shift to a clean energy economy if their rank and file members are getting jobs,” he said. While Biden has been leading Trump in most national opinion polls heading into the November 3 election, the contest is tight in swing states crucial to an electoral victory.

In North Dakota, where oil-field workers can often make six-figure annual pay, the oil market crash during the coronavirus pandemic has made the prospect of wind jobs more appealing. Gerard Tessier, 25, moved from Pennsylvania to North Dakota to study to become a wind technician at Lake Region State College.

He’s eager to avoid oil’s boom-and-bust cycles but worries about pay in the wind business. “My hope would be that the industry becomes more unionised,” he said.

The United Steelworkers represented nearly 18 per cent of US petroleum refining, pipeline transportation and pipeline construction workers in 2018, according to calculations of data from the US Department of Labor.

By contrast, solar workers are unionised at a rate of 4 per cent and wind sector workers at 6 per cent, according to the 2020 US Energy and Employment Report, produced by a consortium of researchers and state energy officials using government statistics.

Fossil fuel workers also get better pay. Jobs in fossil-fuel power generation range from $70,310 to $81,460, compared with $46,850 to $64,330 for jobs in solar and wind generation, according to the consortium’s reports and 2019 figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And there’s a benefit gap: Three-fourths of fossil fuel workers get health insurance, while estimates of coverage for clean-energy workers range between 32 per cent and 57 per cent, according to Bob Pollin, co-director of the Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. — Reuters

Compensation is likely to rise naturally as the renewable energy industry grows and faces pressure to attract more workers, Sunrun, the biggest US rooftop solar company told investors in a recent regulatory filing. Wind technician and solar panel installer are the first and third fastest growing US jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The unionisation of the industry’s labor force could also increase our labor costs,” Sunrun told investors. But the wage and benefit gaps, at least for now, pose a political challenge for Biden in winning the support of energy workers and lawmakers for an ambitious clean-energy transition. “I got into fossil-fuel work for the quality of life and the benefits, and the jobs I’m seeing listed in renewables just don’t offer those things,” said Charlie Sandoval, the 36-year old vice president of a local union that represents workers at several Los Angeles refineries.

The renewable energy industry is aware of the gaps and making early moves to address them. The Solar Energy Industries Association, the industry’s biggest trade group, said that it is “ready and willing” to meet with union groups to address pay and labor representation. Democrats are pushing a bill called the Protecting the Right to Organise Act that calls for sweeping change in labor laws. It would, for instance, weaken “right to work” laws in 27 states that prohibit unions from requiring workers to pay dues as a condition of employment.

Biden also supports a Democratic bill written by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley that would offer renewable energy companies a 10 per cent tax credit for providing good wages and benefits. Stephenson, of Biden’s transition team, said the Democrats might need to take control of the US Senate in the elections in order to pass such laws. Stephenson said Biden’s plan would also create jobs beyond the wind and solar sectors. It includes goals, for instance, of updating the electric grid, boosting energy efficiency and installing a half million electric car chargers across the country by 2030.

Beyond policy fights, the clean-energy sector faces more fundamental challenges in matching the job creation of fossil-fuels industries. Labor leaders also worry that clean-energy jobs will not be created in the same communities where fossil fuel jobs are lost — or even in the United States.

The US solar industry is highly dependent on foreign manufacturing with imports satisfying about 84 per cent of US demand for solar cells and modules in 2019, according to figures from the Blue Green Alliance. The American Wind Energy Association estimates that between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of a typical US wind project’s value is currently imported.

“That’s not going to cut it if we want to move toward this new green economy,” said Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Unions, which gave a last-minute endorsement to Biden last week. Wind and solar projects, once installed, also do not require the kind of intensive labor seen at an oil field or a coal mine. — Reuters