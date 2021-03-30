Biden warns ‘we’re in a life-and-death race’

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden implored Americans to maintain precautions and expanded federal efforts to vaccinate the country as signs of a potential new surge in coronavirus cases spawned fears of a deadly fourth wave of infections and deaths.

The president announced on Monday that in three weeks, by April 19, his administration will more than double the number of pharmacies where people can get shots. He also said 90 per cent of American adults will have become eligible for the vaccine by that point, and the final 10 per cent after May 1.

The faster timetable and expanded network of inoculation sites represent an effort to outrun the coronavirus as states loosen restrictions on public gatherings and people are eager to return to normal life. New infections, hospitalisations and deaths are all on the rise, fuelled by looser behaviours and the virus’s contagious variants.

“The war against Covid-19 is far from won,” Biden warned at the White House complex. “This is deadly serious.”

“We’re in a life-and-death race with a virus that is spreading quickly,” he added, and “we’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains.” Biden urged states to stop loosening restrictions on public gatherings and admonished people against “reckless behaviour.”

He spoke soon after a White House briefing where Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that she felt a sense of “impending doom.”

Her voice cracked as she talked about treating dying patients and seeing the extra mobile morgue parked outside the hospital where she had previously worked in Massachusetts.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” she said. “But right now, I’m scared.”

For weeks, public health officials have been warning the country to remain on guard, especially as caseloads stopped declining after winter’s spike of infections.

Numbers are now rising again, and Walensky acknowledged that Americans are tired of the isolation caused by anti-coronavirus restrictions more than one year after the disease was declared a pandemic. But she pleaded for people to continue wearing masks and to keep their distance from one another.

“I’m asking you to just hold on a little while longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be there when this pandemic ends,” she said. — dpa