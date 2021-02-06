Biden says Trump should not receive intel briefings

US President Joe Biden said that his predecessor Donald Trump, who is awaiting a Senate impeachment trial on charges of inciting an attack on the US Capitol, should not receive classified intelligence briefings, as is customary for former presidents. “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden said in an interview. The new Democratic leader cited Trump’s “erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection” of January 6, when he is accused of encouraging his supporters to smash their way into Congress. — AFP

