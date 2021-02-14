Biden says democracy fragile after Senate acquits Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate’s acquittal of former president Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth. “This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile’’, Biden said after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump. Biden noted that a 57 senators — including a record seven Republicans — voted to find Trump guilty, following a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives to impeach the Republican former president. “While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction believe Donald Trump was guilty of a ‘disgraceful dereliction of duty’ and ‘practically and morally responsible for provoking’ the violence unleashed on the Capitol.”