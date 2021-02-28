Biden brings empathy to Texas

Jarrett Renshaw

US President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health centre and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for being unprepared.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden landed in Houston where he met Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss the recovery from last week’s storm, which caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.

At the Houston Food Bank, the largest in the country serving more than 1.1 million people, Biden saw rows of packaged food, from pasta to apple sauce, stacked in a large warehouse and watched conveyors move slowly as volunteers pulled food out of boxes and put them in containers for delivery.

He visited an emergency operations centre in Harris County, where roughly 50 per cent of the county’s 4.9 million residents were without power. “As my mother would say to you, you’re doing God’s work’’, he told workers there.

Biden, a Democrat, has sought to bring consolation and empathy to the hard-hit state, which leans heavily Republican. When he visited a vaccination centre, he repeated his message of unity. “We’re not here as Democrats or Republicans. We’re here today as Americans.”

Biden also said his administration has given out 50 million shots of the vaccine out of the 100 million the White House promised will be delivered in the first 100 days. He said the effort is “weeks ahead of schedule.”

“America will be the first… in the world to get that done’’, he said. In five weeks, the United States has administered the most shots of any country, Biden said.

The United States has the highest Covid-19 death toll at more than 500,000 people and is still recording the most infections and deaths per day, according to Reuters tracking.

Biden also delivered a warning with his message of hope and progress. “Cases and hospitalisations could go back up as new variants emerge and it’s not the time to relax’’, he said.

Earlier in the day, Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, laid responsibility on the Texas government for foregoing energy regulation that could have left it better prepared.

“Texas has chosen not to make the kinds of decisions that would provide for the supplies that you would keep for an emergency, that is, to invest in a kind of resilience that other states which are regulated are required to invest in’’, she said. “They don’t have the backup in terms of supply or generation capability that they needed to have in this crisis’’, she said.

For 10 days this month, Texas was hit by an unusually prolonged period of very low temperatures. Electricity consumption surged, while many generating units failed to start up owing to frozen instrumentation.

— Reuters