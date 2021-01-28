Biden administration reviewing Trump’s Mideast policies

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump’s mould-breaking approach has reshaped decades of Middle East diplomacy, but his legacy in the troubled region has quickly come under attack from his successor.

From unexpected normalisation deals with Israel, to a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, the businessman-turned-president changed the face of the Middle East.

The Biden administration has promised to change all that. In less than 10 days in the White House, the new president has already erased some of his predecessor’s signature moves. One of Trump’s first moves was to ban access to the United States to all travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, igniting international outrage and triggering domestic court battles.

On his first day, Biden lifted the measure, enabling many Middle Eastern families to visit their relatives for the first time in four years.

Making his first public comments on Iran, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated Biden’s policy “that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the US would do the same thing.”

If Iran returns to the deal, Washington would seek to build what Blinken called a “longer and stronger agreement” that would deal with other “deeply problematic” issues.

On the Yemeni issue, the new Secretary of State said the State Department was taking a “very urgent and very close look” at the Trump administration designation of Yemen’s Ansar Allah as a terrorist organisation and wants to make sure aid groups can deliver assistance to the country. — AFP

