Bid to revive traditional games

Efforts are underway to identify various cultural and traditional physical activities, customs and lifestyles so that the younger generation can learn and even practice the symbols of traditional activities.

A traditional sports activity called Almokabasah, which is on the verge of extinction, is being revived, thanks to the efforts of the authorities.

“We are aiming to present this historic sport form, Almokabasah, to the young generations as part of creating awareness about Omani culture and traditions,” said Sayyed Salem Mohammed al Huraizy, President of Almokabasah Association.

Almokabasah is a traditional Omani wrestling similar to judo which was practiced mostly in South Oman, in the Governorate of Dhofar and especially the Wilayat of Salalah.

“We are reviving this old and pure Omani sport and as part of it, we have started training the enthusiasts about the Omani tradition, culture and sport. We will try to popularise the sport on the national level and present outside of Oman,” Risto Dimitrov, an Almokabasah virtuoso, who has been selected to be the special representative for the sport for the Muscat Governorate, told the Observer.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth will also be a part of it, according to the association.

“We have sent a word on this sporting activity, and national and international competitions are soon to be organised. Additionally, we are expecting some Macedonian nationals to learn this form of sports,” added Risto.

Almokabasah is also practiced in parts of eastern Yemen in Al Mahrah Governorate. In Oman, this form of sports began between the 18th and 19th centuries in the south of the Sultanate of Oman. In the past, there were a few and different means of entertainment and mostly is conducted between siblings and friends, each trying to drop the other and grabbing the opponent from the waist belt, and puts him on to the ground and win.

“With the international participation and training programmes, Oman’s tourism sector will be highly benefitted as we have several foreigners seeking to learn this with Macedonia at the forefront. This can be a live example of how such traditional forms of sports and games can support the tourism sector especially at a time like this,” said Sayyed Salem.

Related