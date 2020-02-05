Bid to increase investments in aquaculture

In an important development for the Oman’s aquaculture, registration for new aquaculture projects in four governorates has begun.

“Omani companies and establishments intending to invest in aquaculture in Oman can do the registration till February 27, 2020”, said an announcement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The projects locations are in Muscat, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Oman boasts great economic potential from the fisheries sector due to its long coastline, multiple sites for commercial aquaculture projects and availability of supporting infrastructure such as ports, roads and logistics networks.

“Each company must also indicate the type of aquaculture it wishes to start and the expected annual production with the start date of the project and the farming system”, the announcement said.

They must also show the quality and quantity of the water that will be used in the project.

The development of aquaculture in Oman is expected to contribute to the diversification of sources of national income, employment of national labour, utilisation of unused coastal lands and sustainability of marine organisms.

According to Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU), the government body that is overseeing the progress of the Tanfeedh objectives, there was a higher increase in growth than planned of the total fisheries volume and value of production, contribution to the GDP and other key performance indicators in 2018.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in 2017 had set up the Tanfeedh Labs for the fisheries sector with the main objective of increasing aquaculture production 100,000 tonnes by 2023.

Wilayat Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate producing between 250 to 350 tonnes of shrimp annually, and integrated farming systems, wherein species like Tilapia are cultured in small farms which are unfit for typical agricultural activities.

Types of species which can be grown include those endemic to the Omani waters, as well as exotic species. Some known fish are sea cucumbers, freshwater carp, seabass, and other high value fish.

The government has instated Regional Aquaculture Information System (RAIS) which partakes in capacity building, research and evaluating projects submitted by private players.

