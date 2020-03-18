Bid for uninterrupted fish supply

MUSCAT: In line with the measures taken by the authorities in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, represented by the Directorate-General of Fish Marketing and Investment (the Al Filaij central wholesale fish market), is making efforts to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fish at the fish markets and distribution outlets. The ministry is currently cooperating with firms, traders and fish transporters to provide sufficient quantities of fish at prices suitable for both consumers and traders.

The Al Filaij fish market is one of the leading projects for regulating the fish marketing system which was established by the ministry. The market provides a wide range of high quality fresh fish. It ensures health safety standards at the various stages. The ministry of agriculture and fisheries has urged the companies, individual traders, transporters and shoppers to buy from the Al Filaij fish market in order to ensure a continued supply of fish at the retail markets and the other sales outlets.