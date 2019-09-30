Bharat Petroleum’s MAK Lubricants launched in Oman

MUSCAT: Eint Automotive, a division of the prominent Omani business house W J Towell Group, has launched the complete range of MAK Lubricants in the Sultanate.

It follows a partnership arrangement between the Omani firm and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and a Fortune 500 company, which manufactures a range of lubricants under the MAK label ranging from of hydraulic and machine oils to engine oils for passenger cars and vehicles.

The launch was celebrated at a glittering event held at the W-Hotel Muscat last week. Present at the ceremony were K Padmakar, Director (HR) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd as Chief Guest, Munu Mahawar, the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, and V Anand, Executive Director (Lubes), Bharat Petroleum.

Murtadha Ahmed Sultan, Chairman of Towell Auto Group, commented, “It is a momentous occasion for us to partner with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, a leading fully integrated Oil and Gas company in India with its own refineries and R&D centre. As part of our commitment to provide customers with the best global brands, we are happy to bring superior quality MAK Lubricants to Oman.” The MAK Lubricants range includes Industrial oils such as hydraulic oils, cutting oils, turbine oils, compressor oils; automotive and industrial greases; speciality oils like brake fluids, coolants, white oils and transformer oils, in addition to engine oils for 2/4 stroke two-wheelers, for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

K Padmakar said, “We are happy to partner with Eint Automotive of the trusted W J Towell Group and bring MAK Lubricants, which has recently been voted as India’s most trusted brand, to Oman. Apart from India, MAK has established a global presence in 12 countries and has ambitious plans to have footprints in many more.”

Related