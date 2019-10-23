Beyond pasta: Celebrating Italy’s language, culture, and love for luxury in Oman

Italy has given so much to the world. The beautiful craftsmanship and artistry of Leonardo da Vinci are still being celebrated today not only by art masters but even by kids. Milan will always be known as one of the world’s fashion capitals. Cars like Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lamborghini and Maserati continue to awe people. And thanks to the Italians, we continue to enjoy a great deal of pasta and gelato.

It’s quite hard to trace the very first Italian ever to step foot in Oman. Still, the early generation Italians who came to the country had done quite a good job that 19 years or so later of the official establishment of its embassy in the Sultanate, many of them thrive here willingly sharing not only their skills and talents but also their culture and everything else Italian.

October 21 to 27 is being celebrated in Oman as the Italian Language Week. With the theme L’Italiano sul palcoscenico – Italian on stage, the week are peppered with different activities that aim to promote the beauty of the Italian language and to encourage its study. Oman Daily Observer reached out to Italian Ambassador to Oman Federica Favi to tell us a little bit more not only about this week’s celebration but Italy’s thriving relation with Oman.

Can you tell us a little bit more about this year’s Italian Week? What is the significance of this celebration, and what are the highlights?

The Italian Language Week is an initiative held by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Embassies abroad every year in October to promote the Italian language and to encourage its study. This year the Week is dedicated to the theme Italian on stage, and we celebrate its 19th edition from October 21 to October 27 with several events, ranging from lectures and workshops to cinema and literature in cooperation with prestigious cultural institutions in Oman. A highlight was a workshop held at the Ministry of Education for 40 students from Muscat primary schools devoted to children books with the renowned Italian illustrator Marco Somà together with the prominent Omani author and illustrator Ibtihaj Al Harthi.

What do you think are the common misconceptions about Italians? Italian generally have a positive reputation worldwide thanks to our history and culture, as well as for our gastronomy and our fashion. Sometimes there is little knowledge of the contribution of Italy to many other fields such as information technology, space exploration, medical research and higher education. We are doing our best to let people be more aware of what contemporary Italy brings to the rest of the world. I believe that Italians and Omanis are natural friends when it comes to the culture of sharing, the importance of peace and dialogue, family values and respect for the others, as well as the love for discreet luxury and elegance.

Tell us a bit more about the theme of this edition.

Every edition of the Italian Language Week focuses on a main theme which stands as the basis of a vast cultural program. This year’s topic, ‘Italian on stage’ recalls the tradition of theatre, opera and cinema in Italian culture and daily life. To explore this theme with the Omani audience, a lecture on the relation between music and poetry in the history of Opera was held at Sultan Qaboos University in collaboration with the Royal Opera House Muscat and the pre-performance talks hosted by the Opera ahead of Puccini’s Bohème were also part of this program. The passion for Giuseppe Verdi’s music of a young boy will also be the theme of the movie Il Club dei 27 by Mateo Zoni which is screened in the framework of the Week. We are lucky to have in Oman the prestigious Royal Opera House Muscat and a general audience very interested in our culture.

Do you have the latest numbers and figures of Omanis learning Italian? Is there an increase over the years, and why do you think should people learn more about the language?

Around 100 Omanis learn Italian at University or for leisure as a way to get access to a vast culture made of arts, tourism, gastronomy, sport, literature and travel, as well as for the job opportunities connected to its knowledge. The interest in the Italian language is increasing day by day thanks to the cultural exchange between our countries and Italy is committed to match this bigger demand. Our language is currently taught at Sultan Qaboos University, where students from all faculties can join courses held by an Italian professor. A lecturer of Italian language will also start giving courses soon, so as to allow young Omanis to have a broader range of courses not limited only to language but also to literature, culture and tourism. The increasing number of Italian visitors to the Sultanate – currently 50.000 per year – make the knowledge of Italian language an asset for young Omanis interested in working in the tourism field.

How is Italy as a destination for Oman nationals and residents? What are the three things one should not miss when visiting the country?

Italy is a country full of attractions for all tastes. From old cities to breathtaking nature, from arts and culture to sport and cuisine, Italy offers a wide choice of how to spend many different holidays. Three things not to miss in your next trip to Italy? Impossible… we have 20 regions which are very diverse and very special. Currently, Omanis know the Northern part of Italy better, probably thanks to the Oman Air direct flight from Muscat to Milan. My advice would be to explore the rest of the country, and Inshallah have more direct flights to the Italian destinations.

You mentioned at an event that visa application to Italy for Omanis has become easier. Can you tell us more about it?

It is correct. In a few weeks, we will be launching a visa application service through an external agency – VFS – which will allow us to receive and process a higher number of visa applications in less time, thus giving Omanis and other nationals the opportunity to visit Italy in an easier way. Our Country will be more accessible, and its attractions will be closer than ever.

Is there anything else you can tell us about the Italian Week?

The Week is an opportunity to taste the flavour of the Italian language as a key to enter a world of beauty. It is part of the broader program Vivere all’Italiana – aimed at promoting the Italian lifestyle¬. In this framework, we celebrated the Contemporary Art Day on October 13 with a joint exhibition of Italian and Omani artists at Stal Gallery and we will host the 4th edition of the Italian Cuisine Week from November 10 to 16 under the theme of Food and Health to explore the positive relation between a healthy lifestyle and good food with several initiatives in cooperation with Omani institutions including the Ministry of Health.