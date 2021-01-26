Beyond business: Going local to establish a foodie haven

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It has established itself as the preferred events and business professional meeting place in Muscat in the last five years but while Hormuz Grand, A Radisson Collection Hotel, is typically clustered as a business hotel, there’s actually more than meets the eye.

Boasting 231 spacious rooms and suites located strategically in the growing Central Business District of Seeb, it is also a foodie haven just waiting to be discovered.

Beyond the 8 modern conference and events rooms or the 380-square-metre ballroom that can host more than 400 guests (pre-Covid capacity) for social and business events, its contribution to the diversity of food scene in Oman is often less appreciated.

As Executive Thierry Quintric explained, as a business hotel, they went above and beyond to offer extraordinary dishes that would cater to the different tastes of people in the Sultanate.

Hormuz Grand has several on-site dining locations. All-day dining restaurant Straits (inspired by the Strait of Hormuz) has been envisioned to cater to an array of international dishes but also including some of the Omani favourites into the mix.

Chef Thierry also said they spend months working with talented chefs to launch Qureshi Bab-al-Hind, a local and worldwide award-winning restaurant that serves northern Indian cuisine.

“But the one people should really try is OMNY Brasserie which is a New York-style restaurant that fused modern, delicious dishes with distinct Omani flavours,” Chef Thierry said.

“One of the initiatives we proudly pursue is #GoingLocal. It’s where we utilised fresh Omani ingredients and make them the centre of our menu,” Chef Thierry added.

He also shared that rather than importing from abroad, they curate some of the best ingredients from the Sultanate venturing into Sur and Muttrah for the freshest catch of the day to working with some of the country’s best local farmers to support the local market.

The result of the Food and Beverage department’s effort can easily be seen not only on the presentation but the taste as well. The seafood, just as promised, are indeed some of the freshest in Muscat. From oysters to octopus, and from the greens used in the salad to the spices and garnishes that elevated the meat, the well-executed dishes have mouth-watering results.

Chef Thierry is also proud that the hotel’s offering can be enjoyed in different beautiful settings — from the classically and nature-laden pool deck, to the modern setting of their lobby.

From the outside, Hormuz Grand may look intimidating with its business atmosphere. A closer inspection of its rooms reveals modern amenities making it also a good option for a staycation not only for couples but even for the family.

It has a decent-sized pool that makes tracking of children easy while the parents enjoy a couple of drinks or meals in the nearby restaurant.

Thankfully, the walls are thick enough to maintain the privacy and peace and the well-maintained hallways while dimly lit by design are easy to figure out.

If you’re considering a new place to explore for its food and affordability, it’s the best time to consider Hormuz Grand as your place to stay. They also currently have some of the best pricing in the market for staycations.