Beyonce makes history, Taylor wins top prize at Grammys

Women won every major Grammy at Sunday’s history-making gala, a joyful night for music’s biggest stars after a devastating year for the industry, with Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift triumphing at the socially distanced event anchored by electrifying performances.

It was a monumental night for Beyonce, who broke the record for most career wins by a female artist with 28.

Swift became the first woman to win the coveted Album of the Year prize three times, this year for “folklore’’, the first of her twin quarantine releases.

And rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion charmed while accepting her three awards including Best New Artist — and disarmed viewers with a performance that set the Los Angeles stage ablaze.

Megan and Queen Bey earned two awards together, for their remix of the rapper’s smash hit “Savage.” The Houston rapper teased with that track along with her single “Body’’, before serving up a thirst trap of a duet with none other than Cardi B, both of them in metallic gear that left little to the imagination.

The audacious duo performed “WAP’’, a gyrating, thigh-baring celebration of female sexuality that ended atop an enormous bed. The night featured a host of impressive performances featuring Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Swift, Bad Bunny and Record of the Year winner Billie Eilish, among others — a line-up that kicked off with chest-baring Harry Styles, who won his first ever award.

The ceremony, which fell nearly a year to the day after Covid-19 grounded tours and forced performance venues to close, stood as a concerted effort by the music world to try to move past a crushing 2020 by celebrating its biggest stars.

And there is perhaps no one bigger than Queen Bey, whose Best R&B Performance award for her summer track “Black Parade’’, an homage to Black power and heritage, sent her into the Grammy record books.

It was not even clear initially that Beyonce would attend the event, when she did not Zoom in to accept her first trophy of the day, which she shared with her daughter Blue Ivy, for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

But she set social media alight when she was spotted in the audience and then took the stage in a figure-hugging black leather mini wrap-dress alongside Megan Thee Stallion to accept their prize for Best Rap Song.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it’s been such a difficult time’’, Beyonce said, with her husband Jay-Z looking on, as she received her history-making award.

“So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.” — AFP