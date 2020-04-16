Beware of COVID-19 hoax

Muscat: The primary court in Sur handed down a one-year jail term (executable one month) and a RO 1,000 fine to a person who send an audio clip to officials inciting them to disobey order of relevant authorities for taking precautionary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The court ordered the confiscation of the convict’s smartphone.

A court has sentenced a number of people to one year in prison (one month executable) and 1,000 fine for circulating tweets and audio clips inciting public opinion against the authority’s measures aimed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The court ordered the confiscation of the convicts’ smart phones.

A man was sentenced to one year in prison (one month executable) and a RO 1,000 fine after the court found him guilty of spreading audio clips falsely pretending that he was able to cure Coronavirus sufferers.

The primary court in Sur fined a person RO 300 for stirring panic among his colleagues. The convict wore a face mask and gloves falsely pretending he had been in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus and that the health authorities asked him to isolate himself at home.

A court sentenced two persons to one month in jail (executable 15 days) and a RO 1,000 fine for performing a prank on a restaurant worker. One of the convicts sneezed on banknote before handing it to the worker pretending he was infected with coronavirus while the other convict shot a video by a smartphone.