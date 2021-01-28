Beware! Banks don’t ask for account, card details: CBO

MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) issued a circular affirming that the licensed banks do not require the disclosure of any banking or personal information to any source/entity.

The CBO also stated that all licensed banks or exchange companies operating in the Sultanate do not request the disclosure of any banking information such as the password, card number or account number, by calling or contacting through various social media programmes or by sending text messages requesting direct access via links.

Thus, whoever is exposed to such messages or communications must inform the authorities represented by the Royal Oman Police or the banks operating in the Sultanate. — ONA

