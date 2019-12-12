Best practices in HR debated

MUSCAT: The 5th Annual Conference entitled ‘Human Resources: Heart of Business’ kicked off on Wednesday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day conference was organised by the Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM).

The opening of the conference was held under the patronage of Dr Fahd bin Al Julanda al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for Innovation Development at The Research Council (TRC).

The conference aimed to shed light on best practices in human resources, in conjunction with modern technologies to profoundly change the workplace environment all over the world, and the changes that may result due to the application of these practices on the work environment and relations in general.

The conference sought to contribute to a road map for the future of work by bringing together a community of hundreds of decision makers, practitioners and technologists on a common platform. It also offered smarter ways to work backed by innovative HR technology and the latest business transformation visions led by global executives from some of the most well-known institutions in the world.

The conference discussed several themes, including the role of governments in developing human resources, Navigate the Crosscut to Human Resources Professionals, The Employer of Choice – Preparing the Culture for Tomorrow, Reshaping the Workplace – Reshuffle the Recruitment Strategy, Altering from “Data” to “Business Intelligence” , and How to Achieve the Full Potential of the Digital Revolution.

More than 650 human resources professionals from both the public and private sectors participated in the conference. — ONA

