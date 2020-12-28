Best gifts ever – time, health

Next week this day we will be in the year 2021. That also means we would be in the beginning of the third decade of the millennium.

This week, however, is a good time to reflect. Of course we are encouraged to think of resolutions but we also know how successful we are at keeping them. The trick would be to keep short term goals first so that more we achieve we are encouraged to continue with more.

Our welcoming of the year 2021 is probably going to be quite different because of what we have gone through this year. The eventful 2020 has taught us a great deal. So we should actually start off with gratitude at the very fact that we are coming out of it. We should pray for the people who had to leave us due to the pandemic. We ought to say a prayer in gratitude to the frontliners.

We need to express a special gratitude to people who have been there for us because these are the people whom we forget often. A lot of times it is because we think they are part of us.

And for the gentle souls who might be going through depression, may 2021 be the year for you to come out of the shell and explore the world. Let us not choose to stay behind in fear of uncertainties, what could go wrong at the most is what we need to look into and remember that failure still brings in experience and the knowledge on what else does not work. Sure enough there might be financial struggle as the world will take its time to recover from the global shocks faced by the economies of the world.

But look at the positive side – how we have moved on with technology and the close link we have developed with family and friends. Through the test of time, we learnt that we can live with the basic necessities during the lock down so much so that even when the shops opened we managed to cope with having the basic essentials in order to avoid visiting shops often.

Remember the shock of seeing the first person I came across wearing a facial mask right at the beginning of COVID-19. We stopped bothering about our appearance while travelling on flights. Even if we were fit we had nightmares of being sick. We felt the helplessness when we heard someone succumbing to COVID-19. It taught us humility many times over. If we were the interfering type in the past this year taught us about social distancing and let alone visiting each other and there was a sense of guilt while visiting family members. If we were into avoiding people, 2020 also helped us in realising the value of people especially the elders.

In general, 2020 might have taught us to expect the unexpected, but what we must not forget is that the New Year is indeed a new beginning in every way. So let us hold onto our dreams and have the confidence to dream more and achieve them.

Let us not forget to have hope and we must remember that we could also be hope for someone else at the time it is important to generate hope in others and not let them lose faith in themselves. The beauty of life is its ups and downs. At times it is nice to look back on our journey of life and what we have gone through and what we have achieved, but let us not get stuck in the past as there is so much more for us to achieve.

So as we move forward and you begin to receive new calendars as gifts let it remind us of the fact that time waits for no one. Time is the most important gift granted to us since birth. However, the essential gift is health and at no time shall we be off guard on safety.

So let us roll up our sleeves and get ready for the year 2021!

Lakshmi Kothaneth

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com