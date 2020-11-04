Berlin’s new airport becomes fully operational

BERLIN: Berlin’s new airport came fully into operation on Wednesday when the first regular scheduled flight landed on the hub’s newly built southern runway.

The arrival of a Qatar Airways aircraft from the Qatari capital Doha marked the moment that the Willy Brandt Airport officially came into operation in accordance with the law. Airport chief executive Engelbert Luetke Daldrup used the occasion to once again call for more long-haul flights to the airport.

“We finally have an airport that meets international standards,” he said on Wednesday after the Qatar Airways flight landed.

In addition to the current long-haul connections such as to the US, Singapore, China and Iran, Luetke Daldrup hoped other international airlines would fly to Berlin.

“The airport will provide an important base for the period after the pandemic,” said Luetke Daldrup. The airport’s main passenger terminal T1 opened on the weekend after a delay of nine years that had turned the airport into a source of embarrassment for the German capital. — dpa

